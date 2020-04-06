Contrasting Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Jumia Technologies (NASDAQ:JMIA)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ruhnn alerts:

This table compares Ruhnn and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn -7.29% -9.32% -6.24% Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17%

1.5% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ruhnn and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $162.93 million 2.15 -$10.91 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.10 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.64

Ruhnn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ruhnn and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 5 2 0 2.13

Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 628.13%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.