Contrasting National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Bill.com (NASDAQ:BILL)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Instruments and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bill.com 0 3 5 0 2.63

National Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.15%. Bill.com has a consensus target price of $49.29, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than National Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 11.98% 14.81% 10.59% Bill.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.35 billion 3.19 $162.15 million $1.31 25.22 Bill.com $108.35 million 20.73 -$7.31 million N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com.

Summary

National Instruments beats Bill.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

