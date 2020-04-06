Contrasting Applied Therapeutics (APLT) and The Competition

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Applied Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Applied Therapeutics Competitors -2,368.13% -217.09% -31.25%

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -8.97 Applied Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $268.38 million 0.17

Applied Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Competitors 6423 17358 33766 1352 2.51

Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.58%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics rivals beat Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company's preclinical stage products include AT-001 for acute myocardial infraction; AT-007 for treating galactosemia; AT-003 to treat diabetic retinopathy; and AT-104 for the treatment of orphan hematological oncology. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

