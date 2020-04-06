Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

