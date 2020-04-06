Comparing W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) & Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

This table compares Oxbridge Re and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00% W. R. Berkley 8.63% 10.66% 2.44%

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 4.56 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.15 $681.94 million $3.03 16.33

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oxbridge Re and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Berkley 2 2 3 0 2.14

W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and coverages to contractors, consultants, and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.