Comparing ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) & ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ITOCHU CORP/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU CORP/ADR 4.72% 14.12% 4.87% ANDRITZ AG/ADR 1.73% 9.38% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITOCHU CORP/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU CORP/ADR $104.52 billion 0.27 $4.51 billion $5.84 6.50 ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.12 billion 0.48 $262.17 million $0.52 12.62

ITOCHU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ANDRITZ AG/ADR. ITOCHU CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANDRITZ AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ITOCHU CORP/ADR beats ANDRITZ AG/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, petrochemical, and IPP projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells textile machinery, auto parts, medical equipment, electronic systems, and construction machinery; and owns, operates, and leases ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment develops iron ore, coal, alumina, etc.; processes and trades in steel products; trades in iron ore, coal, aluminum, uranium, and non-ferrous products; and engages in steel recycling business. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, and electricity, as well as basic pharmaceutical products, sulfur, fertilizers, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, electronic materials, etc. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment is involved in the wood products and building materials, pulp, paper, hygiene, natural rubber, tire, and logistics businesses; and real estate management and development, housing and renovation, etc. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers information technology solutions, Internet related services, venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, financial services, and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ANDRITZ AG/ADR

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

