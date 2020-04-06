Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6,185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

