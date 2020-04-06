Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.90

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.09 ($0.50), with a volume of 157905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COA shares. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Coats Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell bought 173,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

