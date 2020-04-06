CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.29).

CMCX opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.85 million and a P/E ratio of 22.57. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.59 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.53.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

