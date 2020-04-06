Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $981,752.40 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CTXS stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.40.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.