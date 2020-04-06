Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $981,752.40 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

