Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cision were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in Cision during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cision during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Cision during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cision during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cision by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cision alerts:

NYSE CISN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CISN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.