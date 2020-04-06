Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.