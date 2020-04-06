Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.41% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

