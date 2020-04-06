Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

