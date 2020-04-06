Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cel-Sci in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CVM opened at $9.75 on Friday. Cel-Sci has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

