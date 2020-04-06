CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBTX were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBTX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBTX by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $408.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. CBTX Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBTX. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.