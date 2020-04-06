CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 22.36% 5.71% 0.82% CBM Bancorp 9.42% 1.50% 0.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 2.71 $40.24 million $0.78 12.69 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.39 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

