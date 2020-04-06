Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.05. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

