Casey’s General Stores Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will earn $6.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $120.57 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

