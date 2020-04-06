Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,473,930.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $1,473,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 31st, Clifford Sosin purchased 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $1,826,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $5,361,451.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, Clifford Sosin bought 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Clifford Sosin bought 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $699.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.