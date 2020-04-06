Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.33 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.