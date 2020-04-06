Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Citigroup downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canon by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $19.95 on Friday. Canon has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that Canon will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

