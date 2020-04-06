Campbell Soup (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

