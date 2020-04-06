Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.