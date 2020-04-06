BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Shares of INS opened at $34.00 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

