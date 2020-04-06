Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Target Price at GBX 270

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 270 ($3.55).

Several research firms have weighed in on MGAM. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 186.60 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.97. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 168.80 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71). Also, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total value of £99,092.67 ($130,350.79).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.