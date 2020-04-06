Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.33. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRTG. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

