Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,365.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,919,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 1,193,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 838,501 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.33. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

