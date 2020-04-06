British Land’s (BTLCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

BTLCY stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

