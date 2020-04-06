British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

BTLCY opened at $3.72 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

