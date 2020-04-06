British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.50

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.50 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 327.80 ($4.31), with a volume of 164615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($4.14).

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Numis Securities cut shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.69 ($7.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 453.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 554.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

