Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

BSIG opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,255,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.