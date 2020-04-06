Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $7.25 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.