Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

LON BOO opened at GBX 197.07 ($2.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

