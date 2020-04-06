Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) versus Woori Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WF) Head-To-Head Review

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boc Hong Kong alerts:

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Woori Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $9.86 billion 3.15 $4.08 billion N/A N/A Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.45 $1.50 billion $6.96 2.59

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boc Hong Kong and Woori Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50 Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Woori Financial Group 15.76% 7.44% 0.49%

Summary

Boc Hong Kong beats Woori Financial Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Boc Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boc Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.