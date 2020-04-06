Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Boc Hong Kong stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. Boc Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $91.79.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

