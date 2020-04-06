Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Boc Hong Kong stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. Boc Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $91.79.
Boc Hong Kong Company Profile
