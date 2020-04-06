B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a positive change from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

