Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Blue Apron worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blue Apron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,427,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $12.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

