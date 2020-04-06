BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BACHY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

