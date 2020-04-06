BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.32.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.40 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.