BidaskClub Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Tricida alerts:

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Tricida has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,005.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $517,575. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tricida by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tricida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tricida by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tricida by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.