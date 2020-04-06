Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.33 ($2.44).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 86.08 ($1.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.08.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders purchased 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878 in the last 90 days.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

