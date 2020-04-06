Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €14.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.77 ($27.64).

ETR:DEQ opened at €12.35 ($14.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $687.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

