Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

1COV stock opened at €26.86 ($31.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

