Beiersdorf’s (BEI) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of BEI opened at €90.80 ($105.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €96.34 and its 200-day moving average is €103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

