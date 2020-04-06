BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
BB Seguridade stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. BB Seguridade has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.86.
About BB Seguridade
