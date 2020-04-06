BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BB Seguridade stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. BB Seguridade has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Get BB Seguridade alerts:

About BB Seguridade

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.