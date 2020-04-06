BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of BYW6 opened at €27.30 ($31.74) on Thursday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €29.50 ($34.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.73. The company has a market cap of $924.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.44.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

