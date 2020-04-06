BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of BRRAY opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

