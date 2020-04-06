Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €120.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.97 ($159.27).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €129.40 ($150.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €162.80. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.