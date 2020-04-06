Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $50,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $28.62 on Monday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

